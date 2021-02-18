CRS EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES: ANALYST IN SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY POLICY (SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY, AND SOCIETY)

(AGENPARL) – gio 18 febbraio 2021 You are subscribed to CRS Employment Opportunities from the Library of Congress.
CRS is accepting applications for an Analyst in Science and Technology Policy (Science, Technology, and Society), GS-13 until March 12, 2021.
