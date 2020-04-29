CRS EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES: ANALYST IN SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY POLICY

(AGENPARL) – mer 29 aprile 2020 You are subscribed to CRS Employment Opportunities from the Library of Congress.

CRS has extended the application deadline for the Analyst in Science and Technology Policy, GS-13 until May 18, 2020.

library of congress [ http://www.loc.gov ]

facebook [ http://facebook.com/libraryofcongress ] twitter [ http://www.twitter.com/librarycongress/ ] youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/libraryofcongress ] instagram [ https://instagram.com/librarycongress/ ] flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/library_of_congress/ ] pinterest [ https://www.pinterest.com/LibraryCongress/ ]

Home [ https://www.loc.gov ] | About [ https://www.loc.gov/about/ ] | Contact [ https://www.loc.gov/contact/ ]

Subscriber Preferences & Unsubscribe [ https://service.govdelivery.com/accounts/USLOC/subscriber/edit ] | Subscriber Help [ https://insights.govdelivery.com/Communications/Subscriber_Help_Center ]