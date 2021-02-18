CRS EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES: ANALYST IN ENERGY POLICY (ENERGY AND CLIMATE POLICY)

(AGENPARL) – gio 18 febbraio 2021 You are subscribed to CRS Employment Opportunities from the Library of Congress.
CRS is accepting applications for an Analyst in Energy Policy (Energy and Climate Policy), GS-13 until March 18, 2021.
library of congress [ http://www.loc.gov ]
facebook [ http://facebook.com/libraryofcongress ] twitter [ http://www.twitter.com/librarycongress/ ] youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/libraryofcongress ] instagram [ https://instagram.com/librarycongress/ ] flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/library_of_congress/ ] pinterest [ https://www.pinterest.com/LibraryCongress/ ]
Home [ https://www.loc.gov ] | About [ https://www.loc.gov/about/ ] | Contact [ https://www.loc.gov/contact/ ]
Subscriber Preferences & Unsubscribe [ https://service.govdelivery.com/accounts/USLOC/subscriber/edit ] | Subscriber Help [ https://insights.govdelivery.com/Communications/Subscriber_Help_Center ]