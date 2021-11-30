(AGENPARL) – mar 30 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Crowdsourcing at the Library of Congress from the Library of Congress.

Happy Birthday Clara Barton challenge!

While recuperating from her intense wartime and post-war activist work, she encountered the International Red Cross during a trip to Geneva, Switzerland. Barton returned to the United States in 1873 and promptly got to work founding an American branch of the international aid organization. During her tenure, the Red Cross would help American communities recover from famine, flood, hurricanes, epidemics, and other natural disasters. It is for that work that she is probably best known!

New George Washington farm reports

Our Manuscript Division partners have also included some helpful resources to help you transcribe and learn more about these reports. Check them out!

Happy transcribing!

Abby & the By the People team

🔊 Listen to this