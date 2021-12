(AGENPARL) – gio 09 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Crowdsourcing at the Library of Congress from the Library of Congress.

New campaign!By the Peopleadds papers of the Frederick Law Olmsted

December challenge: Transcribe and review Clara Barton’s papers

New blog posts!

Happy transcribing!

Abby & the By the People team

🔊 Listen to this