Focus areas for the week!

It’s the final week of review month! We’ve been blown away by your efforts to bring so many projects and a few campaigns closer to completion. This week, we’re returning to the focus areas for the month to see if we can finish up any of these projects.

– Review the remaining pages in the Lucy Stone papers! Last week, you focused on the following series and completed hundreds of pages:

Review month updates

Last week, you completed review on 3,360 pages forBy the People. That brings this month’s total to 9,453 pages–and there’s still a week left! We can’t express our thanks enough for all of your efforts this month, and every month, to engage with the Library’s collections and enhance access for all.

We had a wonderful joint Office Hours on August 20th with our colleagues at the Smithsonian Transcription Center and most importantly,By the Peopleand Smithsonian volunteers! Volunteers shared tips and lessons learned, fun stories from the collections, and their excitement for history and transcription. We heard lots of great ideas for how to improve our program and will be thinking about how to implement some of these ideas in the months to come. Thank you for joining us last week!

