Three campaign closeouts this summer!

Volunteers have been busy this summer, closing out three campaigns in the last month! When volunteers complete transcription and review for all pages in a campaign, collections staff do a quick spot check on the materials before the technical team exports and processes the transcriptions for loc.gov. Once the transcriptions are uploaded loc.gov they sit alongside original images to make these collections more accessible.

This summer volunteers completed the following campaigns. We’ll let you know when these transcriptions can be found in loc.gov!

Review month re-cap

A big thanks to all of you that participated in review month in August! You completed over 14,000 pages, helping us get closer to adding more transcriptions back into loc.gov. Review is the crucial last step before transcriptions are marked as complete. We appreciate your careful attention in checking and double checking your peers’ contributions.

And finally,By the PeopleCommunity Managers had such fun talking with volunteers during our joint office hours hosted by the Smithsonian on August 20! Stay tuned for future office hours opportunities.

New transcriptions in loc.gov

Thanks to your contributions, our team has returned transcriptions from two campaigns to loc.gov this summer where they can now be searched and accessed by the public.

Warmly,

Abby & the By the People team

