[CROSS COUNTRY] WALKER AND BEAM HIGHLIGHT SKYHAWKS AT AAC CHAMPIONSHIPS

SWANNANOA, N.C. (Nov. 14, 2020) – The Point University men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in the Appalachian Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships Saturday morning and the men’s team finished in fifth place, while Ashley Walker represented the women’s team and finished in sixth place individually.

On the men’s side

Sophomore Joshua Beam continued his dominant performance this year, leading the Skyhawks in the men’s 8k with a 15th place individual finish with a time of 27:21.67. Beam was followed by freshman Reginald Sweetwyne who finished in 31st with a time of 28:32.39. Micah Burdette followed with a 36th place finish with a time of 28:43.90 and Elijah Pace, Ian Dougherty and Layton Bradford rounded out the Skyhawks in the top 50 with 42nd, 44th and 49th place finishes, respectively. The men finished fifth out of 10 teams and finished behind nationally-ranked Milligan and Montreat, Reinhardt, who is receiving votes, and Bryan College.

Beam’s performance earned him a bid to the 65th annual NAIA Men’s Cross Country National Championships.

“I’m extremely proud of the guys,” Head Coach Greg Mann said. “We didn’t achieve our goal of qualifying, but we finished one place higher than last year! Joshua did a phenomenal job, even though he has struggled with an injury the last four weeks. Reginald Sweetwyne made the All-Freshman team and has been a solid runner all year for us. We have a lot of potential on the men’s side.”

Walker representing the women

Walker was the lone Skyhawk to compete on the women’s side and finished the women’s 5k in sixth place with a time of 18:49.03. Walker’s finish earned her a spot on the All-AAC First Team. Walker’s finish also earned her a bid to the 41st annual NAIA Women’s Cross Country National Championships.

“Ashley Walker has exemplified great character and heart to qualify for nationals again and has only been back running for six weeks. I’m very proud of her performance today,” Mann said.

National qualifiers

The NAIA cross country national championships will be held on April 9, 2021, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Last season Walker qualified for the national championships and finished in 160th place with a time of 19:49.9. This will be Beam’s first time qualifying for the national championships.