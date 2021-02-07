[CROSS COUNTRY] DISTANCE TEAM OPENS 2021 SEASON AT CIU

(AGENPARL) – WEST POINT (GEORGIA) dom 07 febbraio 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Feb. 6, 2021) – The Point University distance track team opened its 2021 season at the Rams February Invitational hosted by Columbia International University Friday and Saturday, Feb. 5-6, in Columbia, South Carolina.

Ashley Walker kicked things off Friday afternoon by winning the women’s 5k with a time of 17:26. With Walker’s finish, she now holds the No. 2 5k time in the nation. Shanya Washington also competed in the women’s 5k and finished eighth with a time of 19:24.

On the men’s side, Aldean Sweatman led the Skyhawks in the men’s 5k with a 15th place finish with a time of 16:29. Following Sweatman was Micah Burdette in 18th place with a time of 16:33, Elijah Pace finishing in 22nd with a time of 16:47 and Austin Hemphill finishing in 27th with a time of 18:18.

In the men’s 1k, Jonathan Fitzgerald finished in eighth with a time of 2:41 and Aiden Golden followed in 17th with a time of 2:55.

On Saturday, Walker finished in fourth in the women’s mile with a time of 5:15. Washington finished in 13th with a time of 5:44. On the men’s side, Fitzgerald finished in 15th in the mile with a time of 4:39, followed by Golden in 26th, Burdette in 28th, Sweatman in 29th, Pace in 34th and Hemphill in 37th.

Up next, Point competes at Columbus State at the Cougar Invitational Saturday, Feb. 20. Events begin at 8 a.m.