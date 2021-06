(AGENPARL) – SASKATCHEWAN (CANADA), gio 10 giugno 2021 Seeding is virtually complete throughout the province at 99 per cent of the crop seeded, with a few fields being seeded for green feed and silage. This is ahead of the five-year average (2016-20)…

Fonte/Source: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2021/june/10/crop-report-for-the-period-of-june-1-to-june-7-2021