CROP REPORT FOR THE PERIOD JUNE 30 TO JULY 6, 2020

Most of the province received rainfall this week, with the Rama area receiving the highest amount at 98 mm. Many areas received hail and strong winds.

The Tisdale area reported damaged crops and property due to storms last Thursday and isolated areas in the southwest region received heavy hail over the weekend which reportedly damaged crops.

Crop development is progressing in the province as a result of warm weather and recent rainfall. Fifty-nine per cent of the fall cereals and 24 per cent of spring cereals are in the heading stage. Thirty-seven per cent of canola and mustard and 48 per cent of pulse crops are in the flowering stage.

Haying has started throughout the province. Livestock producers now have eight per cent of the hay crop cut and three per cent baled or put into silage. Hay quality is currently rated as eight per cent excellent, 66 per cent good, 20 per cent fair and six per cent poor.

Pasture conditions are rated as 12 per cent excellent, 49 per cent good, 30 per cent fair, seven per cent poor and two per cent very poor. More of the pastures in the southern and east-central regions have been rated as fair-good compared to the other regions rated as fair-excellent.

Farmers in the regions that received rainfall over the past few weeks have reported improvements in pasture development. Moisture conditions continued to improve across the province thanks to recent rainfalls over the past few weeks, especially in the southeast and east-central regions. Heavy rains this past week resulted in more land, specifically in the northeast and northwest regions, rated as surplus for top soil moisture and showing symptoms of flood damage in fields.

Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as four per cent surplus, 82 per cent adequate, 11 per cent short and three per cent very short. Hay and pasture land topsoil moisture is rated as two per cent surplus, 71 per cent adequate, 19 per cent short and eight per cent very short.

The majority of crop damage this week was caused by flooding, hail and wind. There are also reports of damage caused by dry conditions in the southern and east-central regions. Due to recent moisture and warm weather, farmers are scouting for disease damage and starting to apply fungicides for a wide range of plant diseases.

