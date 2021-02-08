lunedì, Febbraio 8, 2021
Breaking News

COVID-19 ED ELEZIONI 2021: FISSATO TERMINE PRESENTAZIONE EMENDAMENTI DECRETO-LEGGE N. 2 IN…

MIGRANTI, CARITAS ITALIANA IN NIGER PER NUOVI CORRIDOI UMANITARI

CONSULTAZIONI, BONINO: SOSTEGNO CHE SI MANTERRà ANCHE NEI MOMENTI DIFFICILI CHE NON…

GIORNO DEL RICORDO DELLE FOIBE E DELL’ESODO GIULIANO – DALMATA – MERCOLEDì…

GOVERNO, M5S VOTA SU ROUSSEAU 11 E 12/2

NOTICE OF MEETING: U.S. ADVISORY COMMISSION ON PUBLIC DIPLOMACY

NOTICE OF MEETING: U.S. ADVISORY COMMISSION ON PUBLIC DIPLOMACY

DALLE POSTE VATICANE UN FRANCOBOLLO PER IL 90° DELLA RADIO DEL PAPA

COVID-19 ED ELEZIONI 2021: AUDIZIONI INFORMALI IN 1A COMMISSIONE

VIDEOBOODSCHAP KONING TIJDENS ONLINE AMBASSADEURSCONFERENTIE

Agenparl

CROOKED STALKS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, lun 08 febbraio 2021
Title: Crooked stalks [electronic resource] : cultivating virtue in South India / Anand Pandian.
Author: Pandian, Anand.
Imprint: Durham : Duke University Press, 2009.
Shelfmark: JSTOR ebooks
Subjects: Agriculture — Moral and ethical aspects — India, South.
Agriculture — Economic aspects — India, South.
Economic development — Moral and ethical aspects — India, South.
India — History — British occupation, 1765-1947.
Agriculture — Economic aspects. fast (OCoLC)fst
Agriculture — Moral and ethical aspects. fast (OCoLC)fst
Economic development — Moral and ethical aspects. fast (OCoLC)fst
India. fast (OCoLC)fst
South India. fast (OCoLC)fst

Fonte/Source: http://library.dur.ac.uk/record=b3249811a

Post collegati

CROOKED STALKS

Redazione

THE POLITICS OF MEMORY

Redazione

23 THINGS THEY DON’T TELL YOU ABOUT CAPITALISM

Redazione

TRUTH MACHINE

Redazione

AMERICAN INDIAN ETHNIC RENEWAL

Redazione

MYSTIFYING THE MONARCH

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More