martedì, Maggio 26, 2020
CRITICAL TRANSITION THEORY SHOWS FLICKERING IN HEART BEFORE ATRIAL FIBRILLATION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 26 maggio 2020 (American Institute of Physics) Atrial fibrillation ranks among the most common heart conditions, and episodes are difficult to predict. Researchers have proposed a way to define cardiac state and have studied the dynamics before the cardiac rhythm changes from normal sinus to AF rhythm and vice versa. The work, appearing in Chaos and based on critical transition theory, looks to provide an early warning for those with paroxysmal atrial fibrillation with potential implications for future wearable devices.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-05/aiop-ctt052220.php

