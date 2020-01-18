18 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

DISASTER SURVIVOR ASSISTANCE TEAMS GOING DOOR-TO DOOR

CELEBRATING ACTIVE CITIZENSHIP WITH THE OTTAWA SENATORS

DESIGNATION OF IRGC COMMANDER SHAHVARPOUR FOR GROSS HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS DURING PROTESTS

DESIGNATION OF IRGC COMMANDER SHAHVARPOUR FOR GROSS HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS DURING PROTESTS

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO’S CALL WITH IRAQI PRESIDENT BARHAM SALIH

BECCIU: STURZO, TESTIMONE DEL VANGELO DELLA GIUSTIZIA E DELLA SPERANZA

FRASER RIVER/BIG BAR LANDSLIDE FISH PASSAGE REMEDIATION PROJECT

MINISTER JORDAN PUSHES FORWARD WITH NEXT PHASE OF BIG BAR LANDSLIDE RESPONSE

EVENTS COMMEMORATING 77TH ANNIVERSARY OF LIFTING OF SIEGE OF LENINGRAD

VIEWING PANORAMA MEMORY SPEAKING: THE ROAD THROUGH WAR

Home » CRITICAL MINERALS FACILITATION OFFICE LAUNCHES OPERATIONS: A MESSAGE FROM HEAD, JESSICA ROBINSON
Agenparl English Scienza e Tecnologia Social Network

CRITICAL MINERALS FACILITATION OFFICE LAUNCHES OPERATIONS: A MESSAGE FROM HEAD, JESSICA ROBINSON

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Australian, sab 18 gennaio 2020

The technologically advanced world we live in is dependent upon a variety of minerals and metals. These minerals, which we call critical minerals, are in our mobile phones, our computers and are essential for renewable energy technologies. At the moment, many of the world’s critical minerals come from just a few countries.

The increasing global demand for a secure supply of these minerals presents an economic opportunity for Australia. This is because Australia has world leading-deposits of many critical minerals, including rare earths. But we are yet to develop the industry at a large-scale.

The Australian Government is eager to capture our critical minerals opportunity. In March 2019, Australia’s Critical Minerals Strategy and Investment Prospectus was released. Then, in November 2019, the Government announced a range of new measures and a coordinated approach to tackling the strategic risks posed by concentrated supply chains, particularly for Rare Earths, including the establishment of the Critical Minerals Facilitation Office to lead this body of work.

Now, in January of 2020, I am pleased to confirm that the Critical Minerals Facilitation Office was established on 2 January 2020.

The Office is here to position Australia globally as a secure and reliable supplier of critical minerals. We are the Australian Government’s central coordination point for industry, investors and academia. You can think of us as the primary source of information on Australian critical minerals policy and projects.

As Head of the Office, my mission is to work with the sector to develop a clear, shared vision for Australia’s critical minerals sector. I want to join all the different parts of the sector together, from research and development in universities, to pilot and full-scale projects on the ground, to promoting business opportunities in supply chains both here in Australia and overseas. I see working collaboratively as essential to growing the critical minerals sector efficiently and quickly.

I will work closely with my colleagues in federal and state agencies to drive both the actions that need to occur at home in Australia, as well as overseas to improve the functioning of global critical mineral markets and promote Australia as a world leader in the supply of critical minerals.

My team and I look forward to working with industry, investors and other stakeholders this year to help realise Australia’s full critical minerals potential.

Jessica Robinson
January 2020

Read more

Contact us

Fonte/Source: https://www.industry.gov.au/news-media/critical-minerals-facilitation-office-launches-operations-a-message-from-head-jessica-robinson

Related posts

NOTIFY NYC – UPDATE: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

Redazione

COPPA ITALIA – FINAL FOUR: LA FINALE SARà MERANO – VARESE

Redazione

CRITICAL MINERALS FACILITATION OFFICE LAUNCHES OPERATIONS: A MESSAGE FROM HEAD, JESSICA ROBINSON

Redazione

LANCI: AZZURRINI A SEGNO A VITTORIO VENETO

Redazione

HOUSE HEARING, 116TH CONGRESS – MARKUP OF: H. RES. 755, ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT AGAINST PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP VOLUME V

Redazione

CORPS UPDATES PROGRESS ON LOLLIE LEVEE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More