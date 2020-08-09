CRITICAL CASES DECLINED BY 12% OVER THE PAST TWO WEEKS, MOH SAYS

lunedì, Agosto 10, 2020
by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 09 agosto 2020

The Assistant Minister of Health and MOH spokesman, Dr. Muhammad Al-Abdulaali, has announced a 12 percent drop in critical cases during the past two weeks. He said the commitment to the precautionary measures showed by all community members contributed to the decline in the recorded cases. He revealed that 1,402 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Kingdom, bringing the total cases to 284,226. These include 34,082 active cases, still receiving medical care. Their health conditions are mostly stable, with the exception of 1,992 critical cases.

Al-Abdulaali made this statement during the COVID-19 briefing held on Thursday. He mentioned that the number of new recoveries has amounted to 1,775, bringing the total recoveries to date to 247,089. And 35 new deaths were reported, bringing the total deaths to 3,055. He said the COVID-19 testing in the Kingdom has amounted to 3,635,705. 

He said the world is close to recording 19 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. “This proves that the virus is still active and its spread is accelerating in a number of countries. Two weeks ago, 1 million cases were reported within three to four days,” he said.

We were at the level of 5,000 cases per day a month ago, while now there are about 1,500 cases daily. These indicators are promising, he added.

 He indicated that there is no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 are protected from a second infection, however global studies are ongoing in this regard. 

MOH reiterated that anyone, who has symptoms or wants an assessment, can use the self-assessment service on «Mawid» app. Those, who have questions, can also inquire or seek advice by calling the 937-Service Center, available 24/7. The Center is now made closer to everyone than ever. The public can also benefit from its interactive services through WhatsApp app. on the number . They can have access to health information and updates on COVID-19. The service also provides users with information on blood donation and primary health care centers (PHCs). Besides, it enables them to reserve appointments.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-08-06-002.aspx

