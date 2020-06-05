CRITICAL CARE PLANNING: COVID-19 QUICK NOTES

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), ven 05 giugno 2020 Source: Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response [U.S. Department of Health and Human Services] (HHS ASPR). Published: 3/2020.

This two-page document from TRACIE (Technical Resources, Assistance Center, and Information Exchange) provides information about critical care planning for COVID-19, when critical care is defined as needing mechanical ventilation or medications to maintain blood pressure and does not need to be confined to usual ICU spaces.

