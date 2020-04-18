CRISIS STANDARDS OF CARE DURING COVID-19

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), sab 18 aprile 2020 Source: American Public Health Association (APHA). Published: 4/15/2020.

The fourth one-hour COVID-19 Conversations webinar gives an overview of crisis standards of care during a pandemic, challenges for adapting such standards to rapidly evolving clinical care guidelines, practical considerations for state health departments and hospital systems, and ethical considerations to be aware of while enacting crisis standards of care.

