mercoledì, Giugno 17, 2020
CRIMINAL LAW IN LIBERAL AND FASCIST ITALY / PAUL GARFINKEL, SIMON FRASER UNIVERSITY, CANADA.

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL)- COLUMBIA (MISSOURI), mer 17 giugno 2020

Description xviii, 536 pages ; 24 cm.
Contents Body count — Civilized violence — Force of habit — Tomorrow’s criminals — Grapes and wrath — Coup, casualty and catalyst: the Ferri Code, 1919-1925 — Fascism’s legal Risorgimento, 1925-1931.
Summary By extending the chronological parameters of existing scholarship, and by focusing on legal experts’ overriding and enduring concern with “dangerous” forms of common crime, this study offers a major reinterpretation of criminal-law reform and legal culture in Italy from the Liberal (1861-1922) to the Fascist era (1922-43). Garfinkel argues that scholars have long overstated the influence of positivist criminology on Italian legal culture and that the kingdom’s penal-reform movement was driven not by the radical criminological theories of Cesare Lombroso, but instead by a growing body of statistics and legal research that related rising rates of crime to the instability of the Italian state. Drawing on a vast array of archival, legal and official sources, the author explains the sustained and wide-ranging interest in penal-law reform that defined this era in Italian legal history while analyzing the philosophical underpinnings of that reform and its relationship to contemporary penal-reform movements abroad.

Fonte/Source: http://merlin.lib.umsystem.edu/record=b13087160

