CRIME AND JUSTICE ACTION GROUP MEET AND GREET

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), mar 07 luglio 2020

Sun 12 Jul 2020

Time: 1:00pm – 3:00pm

Location: Ryan Weare Park, Freshwater

Website: https:www.facebook.comcjagnq

Contact person: Aaron McLeod

Phone:

Our Meet and Greet events are a great opportunity for victims of crime and their loved ones, businesses, stakeholders and new residents to build relationships with like-minded people for the good of our community.The Crime and Justice Action Group was founded by residents impacted by youth crime, afraid of the known offender and concerned for troubled youth, seeking urgent action on community safety.CJAG is a register association advocating and lobbying for change to laws, policies and behaviours aiming to create a safety and more livable community across Far North and North Queensland.

Last updated: 07 July 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/whats-on/whats-on/event-submissions/crime-and-justice-action-group-meet-and-greet

