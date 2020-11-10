martedì, Novembre 10, 2020
Breaking News

NEWS STORY: PM CALL WITH PRESIDENT MOON: 10 NOVEMBER 2020

FRANCESCO SAMENGO, VITTIMA DEL CORONAVIRUS. UNANIME IL CORDOGLIO

ECONOMIA, SALVINI: RIDURRE IVA, TAGLIO SAREBBE BOCCATA D’OSSIGENO PER IMPRESE E FAMIGLIE

USA, LA MAGGIOR PARTE DEI 221.000 DEL MARGINE DI VOTO DI BIDEN…

COMUNICATO: AUDIZIONE SU USO DISTORTO DEL WEB – MERCOLEDì ALLE 15 DIRETTA…

COMUNICATO: COMMISSIONE CULTURA, INTERROGAZIONI A RISPOSTA IMMEDIATA – MERCOLEDì ALLE 14,30 DIRETTA…

COMUNICATO: COMMISSIONE ANTIMAFIA, AUDIZIONE VADALà – POLIZIA SCIENTIFICA – MERCOLEDì ALLE 14…

COMUNICATO: AUDIZIONI SU COMMERCIO INTERNAZIONALE E INTERESSE NAZIONALE – MERCOLEDì ALLE 14…

COMUNICATO: COMMISSIONE REGENI, AUDIZIONE CONSIGLIERE AMBASCIATA AL CAIRO – MERCOLEDì ALLE 12,30…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2013 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

Agenparl

CREWS RESPOND TO HOUSE FIRE IN SILVERADO

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mar 10 novembre 2020

At approximately 2:45 this morning, the Calgary Fire Department responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of Silverado Ponds Way in the southwest community of Silverado. On arrival, crews found a two story, detached, single family dwelling, with heavy black smoke issuing from the upper floor and large volumes of flame to the rear and roof area.

On scene crews quickly deployed large volume hose streams, and were able to stop the fire from spreading to adjacent houses. Once the fire was contained to the building of origin, crews moved into the interior of the structure to control the spreading fire, and conduct a search for occupants. All occupants were able to self-evacuate, and firefighters located the family’s pet birds and moved them to a safe location in a neighboring house.

There is extensive fire damage to the source house in the roof and second floor, with minor exterior fire damage to an adjacent home, and minor water damage to another. Calgary Police are assisting on scene with traffic and perimeter control, and AHS paramedics are standing by. There are no injuries reported at this incident. ATCO and Enmax are at the scene assisting Calgary Fire with the utilities.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and crews will be working at the scene for the next several hours. Traffic in the area will be impacted.

The Calgary Fire Department would like to remind citizens about the importance of working smoke alarms, as they can be the difference between life and death. Plan, discuss and practice your home escape plan with everyone in your residence.

-30-

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/crews-respond-to-house-fire-in-silverado/

Post collegati

CREWS RESPOND TO HOUSE FIRE IN SILVERADO

Redazione

SEEKING ASSISTANCE TO LOCATE STOLEN ASHES

Redazione

POLICE INVESTIGATE VANDALISM OF BLACK LIVES MATTER MURAL

Redazione

THE CITY PROPOSES PROPERTY TAX DECREASE FOR TAXPAYERS IN 2021 AND SURPASSES SAVE PROGRAM FINANCIAL TARGETS

Redazione

2020 CITIZEN SATISFACTION SURVEY RESULTS ARE IN

Redazione

THE SISTERS OF STRAYGARDEN PLACE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More