CREWS RESPOND TO HOUSE FIRE IN SILVERADO

At approximately 2:45 this morning, the Calgary Fire Department responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of Silverado Ponds Way in the southwest community of Silverado. On arrival, crews found a two story, detached, single family dwelling, with heavy black smoke issuing from the upper floor and large volumes of flame to the rear and roof area.

On scene crews quickly deployed large volume hose streams, and were able to stop the fire from spreading to adjacent houses. Once the fire was contained to the building of origin, crews moved into the interior of the structure to control the spreading fire, and conduct a search for occupants. All occupants were able to self-evacuate, and firefighters located the family’s pet birds and moved them to a safe location in a neighboring house.

There is extensive fire damage to the source house in the roof and second floor, with minor exterior fire damage to an adjacent home, and minor water damage to another. Calgary Police are assisting on scene with traffic and perimeter control, and AHS paramedics are standing by. There are no injuries reported at this incident. ATCO and Enmax are at the scene assisting Calgary Fire with the utilities.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and crews will be working at the scene for the next several hours. Traffic in the area will be impacted.

The Calgary Fire Department would like to remind citizens about the importance of working smoke alarms, as they can be the difference between life and death. Plan, discuss and practice your home escape plan with everyone in your residence.

