martedì, Aprile 21, 2020
CREDIT/NO CREDIT CHANGES, FAQS FOR SPRING 2020

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, mar 21 aprile 2020

The University of Hawaiʻi has officially adopted a Credit/No Credit option for spring 2020 grades. FAQs on the new policy, one for faculty and one for students, are available.

The university adopted the Credit/No Credit option because of the exceptional circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic and sudden transition to online courses. It is optional, so students can still choose to take a letter grade.

The Credit/No Credit option was created through a process that sought to incorporate the best interests of the students, the recognition of the critical role faculty play in assessing students’ mastery of course material and acknowledgement of the technical constraints of our system. For any questions, contact <a

