Catal. Sci. Technol., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1CY00641J, Paper

Guiyang Yu, Haitao Zhao, Chuanwang Xing, Luyan Guo, Xiyou Li

Microstructure modulation is an effective strategy to improve photocatalytic efficiency of graphitic carbon nitride (g-C3N4) for solar energy conversion. In the present work, abundant carbon defects and holes in g-C3N4…

