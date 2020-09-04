CRACKDOWN LAUNCHED ON HUDDERSFIELD ‘BOY RACERS’

venerdì, Settembre 4, 2020
by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), ven 04 settembre 2020

Friday September 4, 2020

‘Boy racer’ drivers have been warned they are on the police’s radar in Huddersfield following the launch of a new crackdown by local officers.

The Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team has said its officers won’t hesitate to confiscate cars and put danger drivers through the courts following an operation in Huddersfield last week.

NPT officers deployed in the Birkby, Greenhead and Lindley areas due to concerns regarding dangerous driving and the anti-social use of vehicles by some people.

During an evening’s operation numerous car drivers were spoken to and given warnings and advice regarding a variety of motoring matters.

One vehicle was stopped and the driver arrested for driving whilst under the influence of drugs.  Enquiries into the offence continue to be progressed.

Inspector Graham Dyson of Huddersfield NPT, said, “I am acutely aware of the increase in speeding and Anti-Social driving across numerous areas in Huddersfield.

“We have a number of operations planned to deal with this type of Anti-Social Behaviour which I know causes concern for residents and our communities.

“Speeding and Anti-Social driving is simply unacceptable and dangerous. The consequences when things go wrong are seen on a daily basis with serious collisions.

“My officers along with Roads Policing will be out and about dealing with anyone seen to be driving in a manner that is not acceptable.”

He added: “I want to make it crystal clear that we will seek to prosecute in each and every case where there is evidence to do so and those people we catch for dangerous driving offences can expect to potentially face heavy fines and lose their licences.

“I would ask anyone who has information about repeated anti social driving in their communities to contact us, as having this information, allows us to properly target our resources where they are needed.”

West Yorkshire Police can be contacted via 999 for a crime in progress or 101 or www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat for other incidents or information about offending. 

Members of the public can pass information anonymously via the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/crackdown-launched-huddersfield-boy-racers

