COVID19 UPDATE

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, sab 18 aprile 2020

Good evening Bermuda

And a pleasant Friday afternoon to all of you.

Today at our press conference I’m joined by His Excellency the Governor who will provide information on the next airbridge flight from the United Kingdom. I’m joined also by the Minister of Health, who will provide an update on COVID-19 cases, the Minister of National Security, who will provide an update on the revisions to our Shelter in Place changes which will come into force on Monday, and also by the honorable Attorney General, who will provide an update on the Department of Child and Family Services, in addition to information regarding domestic violence.

We continue to pray, for the health and safety of those that have contracted COVID-19 or who have lost loved ones to this virus. Our hearts are with you, and we pray that you all will recover swiftly and that the friends and families of the people we have lost loved ones are finding comfort in their time of grief.

COVID-19 has brought tragedy and swift unwelcome change to the way we live and interact with each other…It has also brought forth innovation and flexibility in thought and deed. Today, that innovation and flexibility was demonstrated, and Bermuda made history as we held the first virtual session of Bermuda’s Legislature. This session, held over the WebX Teams App, enabled the 35 Members of the House of Assembly and the 11 members of the Senate, under the watchful eye of the Speaker of the House and the President of the Senate, to conduct the people’s business.

All without breaking Shelter in Place, and without disrupting social distancing. And while there were some teething problems, we got through it and we accomplished the work we set out to do. Parliament today voted to continue Shelter in Place Regulations until 6 am May 2, and for the State of Emergency Order to be maintained until June 30.

Some may have interpreted this to mean that we intend to remain with Shelter in Place in force until June. That is NOT the case. Let us kill that rumour right now. We have every hope, and every expectation that we could emerge from Shelter in Place on May 2 and the best way to ensure that happens is for people to only leave their houses for essentials, and to maintain proper social distancing while you do. Recognise, even if you go to your neighbour’s house and talk to your neighbour without face covering and otherwise, you’re putting yourself at risk, and putting the hard work that we’ve had for the last two weeks at risk as well.

We are however in uncertain times, and the government needs to have the flexibility to quickly enact restrictions which may be necessary to control the spread of this very aggressive virus. Under our existing laws, the only way that we can have the appropriate protections to prevent the spread of this virus is via a State of Emergency. It is imperfect, and I don’t like it. To remedy this we will be bringing forward legislation to allow this, and any future Government to implement appropriate measures to manage a pandemic without the need to declare a State of Emergency.

Once this amended law is drafted, passes both houses of the Legislature, and receives its assent from the Governor, the Cabinet will ask for the State of Emergency to be revoked, as the new laws will give the Government the necessary tools in the case of a pandemic.

This Government feels for the many students and Bermuda residents that remain stranded in the United Kingdom, and around the world. In order to assist in remedying this situation, the Cabinet Office in conjunction with Government House has arranged for another flight from the United Kingdom. It is important to know that this flight is only for persons who are ordinarily resident Bermuda. That means students, and those who may have been stranded outside of Bermuda, from their travels. It is not for persons who relocated to the United Kingdom, who wish to relocate to Bermuda. Also, it must be noted that persons returning will be required to pay the sum of $100 per night for accommodation and food, in Government quarantine facilities. For further information on this airbridge flight, His Excellency, the Governor will now give remarks.

His Excellency the Governor gives remarks.

Thank you. As the Governor mentioned, Bermudian students, and Bermudians ordinarily resident in Bermuda will be returned to Bermuda via the airbridge that will be departing from London Heathrow on Friday. The London Office will be in contact with those persons who are eligible for the flight, and there is no further need to contact the London Office as they already have the list of persons who have made themselves known.

Next, I will turn the podium over to the Minister of Health, Minister Kim Wilson, who will give an update on COVID-19. Minister.

Minister of Health reads her remarks.

Thank you Minister of Health. It is great news to know that there are no new cases reported today. When Shelter in Place was first enacted, we had hoped, two weeks would be sufficient to achieve our objectives. Regrettably, this is not the case, and we’ve had to extend until May 2. During this period we have been humble enough to listen and flexible enough to recognize that some of the aspects of our previous regulations would need to be revised to help our island get through this next two week period, so that we can be as productive and as healthy as possible. Minister Caines will provide an update on the new regulations for Shelter in Place which will go into force on Monday, and on the activities of Bermuda Police Service and The Bermuda Regiment. Minister Caines.

Minister Caines reads his remarks.

Thank you Minister Caines.

The Attorney General reads her remarks.

Thank you Attorney General.

I’ve been informed that at the beginning of this broadcast that some persons did not receive all of the information. So I’m going to briefly recap some of the stuff that I said at the beginning because it’s important information that all persons needs to know, and then we will move on to questions.

Parliament today voted to continue Shelter in Place regulations, until 6am, on May, 2, and for the State of Emergency orders to be maintained until June 30. Some may have interpreted this to mean that we intend to remain Sheltered in Place until the end of June. That is not the case, and let that rumour die tonight.

We have every hope and expectation that we could emerge from Shelter in Place on May 2, and the best way to ensure that happens is for people to only leave their houses for essentials, and maintain proper social distancing when you do. We are however in uncertain times, and the Government needs to have the flexibility to quickly enact restrictions that may be necessary to control the spread of this virus. Under our existing laws, the only way that we can have the appropriate protections to prevent the spread of this virus is via a State of Emergency. It is imperfect, and I do not like it. To remedy this, we will be bringing forward legislation to allow this, and any future, Government to implement appropriate measures to manage a pandemic without the need to declare a State of Emergency.

Once this amended law is drafted, passes both houses of the Legislature and receives its assent from the Governor, the Cabinet will ask for the State of Emergency, to be revoked as the new laws will give the Government, the necessary tools, in the case of a pandemic.

Bermuda we’ve come through to the first two weeks of Shelter in Place, a sacrifice that we have all made, and the challenge, we all have had to overcome. What is most important is that we have shown that we can do this, and we can get through this next two weeks. To those of us who have followed the guidelines and stayed at home, I am truly grateful.

For our people who have lost their jobs, due to this virus, many of you have already received help from the Government. For those of you who have not yet received the help you need, we are adding more resources and manpower to get those funds to you as quickly as possible. It is not your fault that you are in this position, and we will continue to do all that we can as quickly as we can to support you. We cannot, and will not allow bureaucracy and red tape to get in the way, when there are people who may be hungry. We have had companies, charities, and members of our community giving generously and helping to feed people in need during this crisis, and for that I am grateful.

Sadly, there are those who are hoping that we will devolve into political tribalism, devolve into the regular he said, she said, nitpicking, name calling, and political games. To them I say simply cool out. When this is over, when our people are healthy and safe fed and employed. Maybe then you can go back to business as usual.

But it is my sincere hope that after this period of crisis has passed, we all will have grown, and we all will have evolved, and we would have been ready to put politics as usual aside. People have died. People are fighting to restore their health, this very minute, and we fear that many more of our friends, our neighbors and our coworkers, and our family members may also be impacted by this virus.

To us, keeping them healthy, protecting our families and staying focused on the job at hand is more important than politics as usual. We would not turn on each other during a hurricane, so it is important that we do not do this now. Earlier today, in the sitting of the House of Assembly, I pledged to be the best bipartisan Premier that I can be, as the most important thing that this country requires right now is unity. For us, this must be the time for unity of purpose, unity of vision and unity of spirit. And with that, we will all get through this.

Thank you, and I’m happy to take any questions that you may have.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.bm/articles/covid19-update