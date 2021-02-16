COVID RELIEF IMPACT, TENANT MEDIATION SERVICES AND MORE

(AGENPARL) – mar 16 febbraio 2021 Together we move forward

Brought to you by the City of Sacramento Office of Innovation & Economic DevelopmentHERE’S EXACTLY HOW THE CITY’S CORONAVIRUS RELIEF EFFORTS HAVE BEEN HELPING SACRAMENTANS

What that road looks like so far, by the numbers. Since the onset of the pandemic, the City, using the $89.6 million it received in federal CARES Act funding, has launched and expanded approximately 70 programs to help residents in need.The City has distributed millions of dollars in forgivable loans and grants to small businesses, non-profits and cultural organizations. It also has dedicated millions to rental assistance and landlord mediation as well as job training and placement.

For more information about the City’s COVID relief programs and services, go to SacramentoCOVIDrelief.org.

FREE LANDLORD & TENANT MEDIATION SERVICESHaving issues with your landlord or tenant due to COVID-19?The City is offering COVID-related mediation services for commercial and residential tenants and landlords.Call 916-850-9010

sacramento county public health forum on covid-19Sacramento County is hosting an online Zoom Public Health Forum on COVID-19 featuring a Q&A format w/ Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye. This forum is scheduled for Feb. 18 from 6 to 7:30 pm. Advanced registration is required.

Webinar: FINES & FEESJoin us for an upcoming webinar to help the City and County determine which fines and fees are of most concern to the community.

The City and County of Sacramento were chosen to participate in reforming certain fines and fees that cause a disproportionate burden on lower-income residents and communities of color. Please also take a moment to fill out the survey.Saturday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m.

Vaccinate Sacramento The County of Sacramento has launched a COVID-19 vaccine webpage, which provides updated information about the vaccine, including the phase and tier the County is in for vaccine distribution.For residents ages 65 and up living in Sacramento County, make an appointment here.

COVID-19 Relief Resources

We’re all in this together and the City of Sacramento is here to help:

City Small Business Hotline

916-808-7196

cityofsacramento.org/biz-webinars

