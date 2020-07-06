COVID IMPACTED FAMILIES TO GET BACK INTO SPORT

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), lun 06 luglio 2020

Sports-mad Queensland kids are returning to the playing fields and the State Government is giving more help to meet the costs.

From tomorrow a fresh round of $150 Fair Play vouchers will be available.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it was timed to coincide with the resumption of full contact community sport.

“We know the devastating impact of this worldwide pandemic,” the Premier said.

“But we also know the benefits of playing sport.

“These vouchers not only help struggling families but also provide a mini-stimulus for the economy.

“It’s all part of our plan to help the economy recover and get life back to normal as much as possible.”

Sport Minister Mick de Brenni said the bank balance was looking a bit different for some mums and dads now, but the Palaszczuk Government won’t let disadvantaged kids and their clubs miss out.

“I can’t thank enough the Queensland volunteers running local clubs who’ve been superb in operating under COVID Safe requirements to keep their players and members safe throughout Stages 1 and 2 of our Roadmap to easing restrictions.

“It’s because of their great effort that we will now see the return of competition, including community AFL, with over 12,000 kids ready and raring to pick up the Sherrin.”

AFL Queensland CEO Dean Warren is thrilled to see footy back.

“It is a wonderful result to see games kicking off again on July 10,” he said.

“It is a true testament to the resilience and optimism of our clubs, officials and volunteers, who have done a tremendous job managing this challenging time, getting players back on the fields,” Mr Warren said.

“AFL Queensland has been focused on ensuring we are providing a safe and well-prepared environment for our players to return. All of our clubs have been incredibly well organised and responsive to the protocols required to get our game back safely.

Mr de Brenni said there were more than 4,500 clubs registered to receive the 73,000 FairPlay vouchers on offer.

The special COVID-19 round opens after more than 4,000 clubs received COVID SAFE Active Clubs Kickstart funding of $2,000 which closed last week.

The Active Restart Infrastructure Recovery Fund will open in the next few weeks to further support the economic recovery of clubs with up to $20,000 toward infrastructure projects.

For more information, please visit: www.qld.gov.au/fairplayvouchers

