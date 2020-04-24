venerdì, Aprile 24, 2020
Breaking News

POLONIA, CORONAVIRUS: MONSIGNOR POLAK CHIEDE L’INTERCESSIONE DI S.ADALBERTO

RESPONSE TO THE NATIONAL FIRE CHIEFS COUNCIL AND THE FIRE SERVICES MANAGEMENT…

EXEMPTIONS TO DRIVING TIMES AND REST PERIODS EXTENDED

EMISSIONS FROM ROAD TRANSPORT DECLINING IN THE 2020S – NEW MEASURES STILL…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2476 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2475 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2474 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2461 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE SUI LAVORI…

COREA DEL SUD. 60 ANNI DELLA SOGANG UNIVERSITY DEI GESUITI: I VALORI…

20/04/2020 COVID-19: ‘LET’S HELP THE WHO HELP ALL OF US’

Agenparl

COVID-19: WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE?

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), ven 24 aprile 2020 Source: Harvard University, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Published: 4/21/2020.
This one-hour webinar, jointly presented by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the New England Journal of Medicine, is a conversation with leaders in public health on COVID-19 and the next collective steps. From securing crucial supplies, to hopes for treatments and vaccines, to “reopening” society, experts explore how best to proceed.
(Video or Multimedia)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:21911

Post collegati

LIVE NOW: WATCH THE SMITHSONIAN’S EARTH OPTIMISM DIGITAL SUMMIT

Redazione

WOHNGELD WIRD ERHöHT

Redazione

FRIEDENSPROZESS IN LIBYEN UNTERSTüTZEN

Redazione

COVID-19 AND WORKERS AT RISK: EXAMINING THE LONG-TERM CARE WORKFORCE

Redazione

WHAT IMPACT HAS COVID-19 HAD ON OUTPATIENT VISITS?

Redazione

UP HISTORIC BUILDING TO SHELTER PERSONS FOR COVID-19 ISOLATION

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More