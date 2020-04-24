COVID-19: WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE?

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), ven 24 aprile 2020 Source: Harvard University, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Published: 4/21/2020.

This one-hour webinar, jointly presented by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the New England Journal of Medicine, is a conversation with leaders in public health on COVID-19 and the next collective steps. From securing crucial supplies, to hopes for treatments and vaccines, to “reopening” society, experts explore how best to proceed.

(Video or Multimedia)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:21911