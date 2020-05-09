sabato, Maggio 9, 2020
COVID-19: WHAT’S NEXT (EP.13) – VIVEK GOEL ON HOW REOPENING WILL WORK

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – TORONTO (ONTARIO – CANADA), sab 09 maggio 2020

Across Canada, provinces are planning for the gradual reopening of businesses and social functions – but how will it work?

“We will need to continue to protect those who are at high risk and we will have to be prepared for uncertainty and rolling back of measures if there’s a surge in cases,” says Vivek Goel, the University of Toronto’s vice-president, research and innovation, and strategic initiatives, and a professor at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health.

“Reopening will take time and it will be unpredictable.”

In episode 13 of his podcast on the pandemic, Goel – a renowned public health expert and founding head of Public Health Ontario, which was set up in response to the 2003 SARS outbreak – explains what local authorities will need to see and do before restrictions can be lifted, and what Canadians will likely experience before and during the reopening.

COVID-19: What’s Next is a bi-weekly podcast hosted by Goel and created in collaboration with a University of Toronto Communications team led by producer Lisa Lightbourn.

Note: The information in this podcast is current as of the posting date. Listeners should consult their local public health agency for the latest information in their jurisdiction.

Fonte/Source: https://www.utoronto.ca/news/covid-19-what-s-next-ep13-vivek-goel-how-reopening-will-work

