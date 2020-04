(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mar 21 aprile 2020 Source: National Center for Farmworker Health (NCFH). Published: 4/8/2020.

The focus of this webinar is on outreach strategies targeting agricultural workers. Speakers provide information about how they have conducted outreach to agricultural workers in the past and share how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their service delivery now.

