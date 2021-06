(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 11 giugno 2021 Authorities in the EU are aware that a batch of the active substance for COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen had been contaminated with materials for another…

Fonte/Source: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/news/covid-19-vaccine-janssen-authorities-eu-take-steps-safeguard-vaccine-quality