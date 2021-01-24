Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s vaccination program. To date, New York’s health care distribution sites have received 1,178,850 first doses and administered 92 percent or 1,084,814 first dose vaccinations. The week 6 allocation of 250,400 first doses continues to arrive at vaccination providers across New York State, ensuring on hand supply of vaccinations after the week 1 through 5 supply of vaccine was exhausted on Friday.

“The vaccine is the weapon that will win this war, but for it to actually be effective, a few things need to occur – we need a sufficient supply, it needs to be distributed fairly and equitably, and people actually need to take it,” Governor Cuomo said. “New York has already established one of, if not the most, expansive networks of vaccine providers in the nation, which is good news. What’s challenging us is the previous federal administration’s complete mismanagement of the vaccine process. Not only did they open the floodgates of eligibility without increasing the supply to meet the heightened demand, but they also created skepticism about the vaccine itself, especially in the Black, Latino and poor communities which have been hit hardest by the virus. I wouldn’t ask New Yorkers to do anything I wouldn’t do personally and I want to assure everyone that the vaccine isn’t only safe, but New York is ready to drastically increase its distribution as soon as we get more supply. It’s a new day in Washington and with competent leadership now at the helm, I believe these issues will be addressed — we just need it to happen now.”

New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals far exceed the vaccine supply coming from the federal government. While the federal government has increased eligibility for the vaccine to include 7 million New Yorkers, the federal supply of vaccines has actually decreased. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

Vaccination program numbers are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11AM today. New York’s Week 6 allocation of 250,400 doses began arriving mid-week at sites across the state, and the allocation totals below include 50 percent of the week 6 allocation which will finish being distributed to New York provider sites on Sunday.

