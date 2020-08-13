August 13, 2020

Albany, NY

87,900 Test Results Reported to New York State Yesterday—New Record High

 

Intubations Hit New Low—56—Since Mid-March

 

0.84 Percent of Yesterday’s COVID-19 Tests were Positive

 

10 COVID-19 Deaths in New York State Yesterday

 

Confirms 737 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State – Bringing Statewide Total to 423,440; New Cases in 43 Counties

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Yesterday, 87,900 test results—a new record high—were reported to New York State. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

 

“New York State continues to stay vigilant in the face of an ongoing crisis across the country as we pursue a phased reopening,” Governor Cuomo said. “Yesterday we did a record-high number of tests – which is critical to our cautious, data-driven reopening strategy – and we’ll keep closely monitoring the numbers we receive daily. In the meantime, New Yorkers shouldn’t get complacent—wear masks, stay socially distanced and wash your hands—and local governments must continue to enforce our guidance throughout the state so we don’t go back to the hell we experienced just a couple months ago.”

 

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Patient Hospitalization – 555 (-3)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 86
  • Hospital Counties – 29
  • Number ICU – 124 (+1)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 56 (-6)
  • Total Discharges – 73,907 (+65)
  • Deaths – 10
  • Total Deaths – 25,228

 

Of the 87,900 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 737 or 0.84 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

MONDAY

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

Capital Region

1.2%

0.7%

0.7%

Central New York

0.4%

0.8%

1.0%

Finger Lakes

0.6%

0.7%

0.7%

Long Island

0.8%

0.9%

0.6%

Mid-Hudson

0.7%

1.0%

0.8%

Mohawk Valley

1.3%

0.5%

0.4%

New York City

0.9%

0.8%

1.0%

North Country

0.4%

0.1%

0.1%

Southern Tier

0.6%

0.3%

0.5%

Western New York

1.3%

0.5%

0.7%

 

The Governor also confirmed 737 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 423,440 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 423,440 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

2,636

12

Allegany

80

0

Broome

1,153

3

Cattaraugus

169

1

Cayuga

162

1

Chautauqua

260

2

Chemung

184

7

Chenango

218

0

Clinton

129

0

Columbia

550

2

Cortland

97

1

Delaware

107

1

Dutchess

4,640

9

Erie

9,033

20

Essex

56

0

Franklin

54

0

Fulton

300

1

Genesee

280

0

Greene

296

1

Hamilton

8

0

Herkimer

278

1

Jefferson

142

0

Lewis

47

1

Livingston

176

0

Madison

417

3

Monroe

5,079

44

Montgomery

179

2

Nassau

43,795

34

Niagara

1,518

4

NYC

229,167

438

Oneida

2,183

3

Onondaga

3,627

14

Ontario

365

2

Orange

11,210

19

Orleans

299

1

Oswego

258

1

Otsego

118

0

Putnam

1,455

5

Rensselaer

782

2

Rockland

13,973

7

Saratoga

774

6

Schenectady

1,084

5

Schoharie

69

0

Schuyler

22

0

Seneca

92

1

St. Lawrence

263

0

Steuben

301

1

Suffolk

43,987

39

Sullivan

1,491

0

Tioga

194

0

Tompkins

234

0

Ulster

2,081

4

Warren

312

0

Washington

260

0

Wayne

263

5

Westchester

36,357

33

Wyoming

118

0

Yates

58

1

 

Yesterday, there were 10 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,228. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Albany

1

Broome

3

Manhattan

1

Oneida

1

Onondaga

1

Queens

2

Rensselaer

1

Next Section

Continue

Contact the Governor’s Press Office