COVID-19 UPDATE: TWO NEW CASES, SEVEN MORE RECOVERIES, FOUR IN HOSPITAL

(AGENPARL) – SASKATCHEWAN (CANADA), ven 10 luglio 2020

There are two new cases of COVID-19 to report on July 10, bringing the total to 815 cases. The new cases are in the Central region.

Of the 815 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 43 are considered active. A total of 757 people have recovered.

Four people are in hospital. Two individuals are receiving inpatient care in the North and one in Saskatoon. One person is in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Of the 815 cases in the province:

168 cases are travellers;

485 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

115 have no known exposures; and

47 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

55 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

339 of the cases are from the Far North, 192 are from the Saskatoon area, 120 from the North, 80 from the Regina area, 68 from the South and 16 from the Central region.

118 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

285 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 255 are in the 40-59 age range; 136 are in the 60-79 age range; and 21 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

15 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 72,560 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of July 8, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 53,513 people tested per million population. The national rate was 82,422 people tested per million population.

Remember the Fundamentals to Prevent COVID-19 Transmission

As we head into a beautiful summer weekend, residents are reminded not to let their guard down when it comes to following public health measures and personal safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Safety precautions to prevent COVID-19 include physical distancing, proper hygiene practices and complying with provincial health orders to limit the size of gatherings.

Anyone with symptoms should stay home, self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19.

COVID-19 Testing

Testing for COVID-19 is available to anyone currently working outside the home or anyone returning to work as part of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan.

Testing is also available to:

Those being admitted to acute care for more than 24 hours, including expectant mothers.

Immunocompromised individuals and their health care providers.

If you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, headaches, aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose or a loss of your sense of taste or smell, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. You can also take the online self-assessment at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

General public inquiries may be directed to <a the most up-to-date version of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Health

Regina

Phone: 306-787-4083

Email: <a

Fonte/Source: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2020/july/10/covid-19-update-july-10