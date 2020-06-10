mercoledì, Giugno 10, 2020
Breaking News

“CYBER 9-LINE” IMPROVES CYBERSECURITY AND ENABLES ELECTION INTEGRITY

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JUNE 10, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JUNE 10, 2020

MISURE CONTENIMENTO DIFFUSIONE COVID-19: COMUNICAZIONI MINISTRO SPERANZA IN AULA

MOZIONI TEST SIEROLOGICI ED EMERGENZA CLIMATICA: VOTATE IN AULA

BUSINESS SECRETARY’S STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): 9 JUNE 2020

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 9 JUNE…

GOVERNOR TO FALKLAND ISLANDS DELIVERS ANNUAL ADDRESS TO LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1725 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1718 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » COVID-19 UPDATE: TWO NEW CASES, ONE IN HOSPITAL, RECOVERIES REMAIN AT 624

COVID-19 UPDATE: TWO NEW CASES, ONE IN HOSPITAL, RECOVERIES REMAIN AT 624

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – SASKATCHEWAN (CANADA), mer 10 giugno 2020

Released on June 9, 2020

There are two new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan to report on June 9, 2020, bringing the provincial total to 656.

One new case is in the Saskatoon region and one in the Far North region.

Of the 656 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 19 are considered active.  A total of 624 individuals have recovered.

There is currently one person in intensive care, in Saskatoon.

Of the 656 cases in the province:

  • 145 cases are travellers;
  • 394 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);
  • 78 have no known exposures; and
  • 39 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

  • 51 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.
  • 261 of the cases are from the Far North, 174 are from the Saskatoon area, 112 from the North, 80 from the Regina area, 17 from the South and 12 from the Central region.
  • 98 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.
  • 232 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 199 are in the 40-59 age range; 109 are in the 60-79 age range; and 18 are in the 80-plus range.
  • 52 per cent of the cases are females and 48 per cent are males.
  • 13 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 52,511 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.  As of June 7, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers are last available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 40,027 people tested per million population.  National rate was 51,348 people tested per million population.
 
COVID-19 Testing

Testing for COVID-19 is available to anyone currently working outside the home or anyone returning to work as part of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan.

Testing is also available to:

  • Those being admitted to acute care for more than 24 hours, including expectant mothers.
  • Immunocompromised individuals and their health care providers.

If you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, headaches, aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose or a loss of your sense of taste or smell, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19.  You can also take the online self-assessment at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

General public inquiries may be directed to <a the most up-to-date version of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Health
Regina
Phone: 306-787-4083
Email: <a

Fonte/Source: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2020/june/09/covid-19-update-jun-9

Post collegati

COVID-19 UPDATE: TWO NEW CASES, ONE IN HOSPITAL, RECOVERIES REMAIN AT 624

Redazione

EMBEDDED MENTAL HEALTH ESSENTIAL DURING PANDEMIC (PART 2)

Redazione

IU CREATES RACIAL JUSTICE RESEARCH FUND TO FURTHER ADVANCE FACULTY EFFORTS TO FIGHT RACIAL INJUSTICE

Redazione

MSU RESEARCHERS DEVELOP CLEARER, MORE INTUITIVE METHOD OF RELAYING SCIENTIFIC RESULTS

Redazione

HANDBOOK OF COVID-19 PREVENTION AND TREATMENT

Redazione

ANZICS COVID-19 GUIDELINES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More