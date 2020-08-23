COVID-19 UPDATE: THREE NEW CASES, FIVE IN HOSPITAL, 14 MORE RECOVERIES

(AGENPARL) – SASKATCHEWAN (CANADA), dom 23 agosto 2020

There are three new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on August 23, bringing the total to 1,600 reported cases.

The new cases are located in the North Central (1), Regina (1) and South West (1) zones.

Of the 1,600 reported cases, 106 are considered active. A total of 1,472 people have recovered.

Five people are in hospital. One person is receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon. Four people are in intensive care, all in Saskatoon.

Investigations completed thus far have found that 69 of 106 active cases are in communal living settings.

Of the 1,600 cases in the province:

232 cases are travellers;

823 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

479 have no known exposures; and

66 are under investigation by local public health

Overall in Saskatchewan:

65 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

261 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults. 515 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 492 are in the 40-59 age range; 276 are in the 60-79 age range; and 56 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

22 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

There are: 413 cases are from the south area (213 south west, 189 south central, 11 south east) 352 cases are from the far north area (346 far north west, 0 far north central, 6 far north east) 258 cases are from the north area (123 north west, 69 north central, 66 north east) 251 cases from the Saskatoon area 194 cases from the central area (161 central west, 33 central east) 132 cases from the Regina area



To date, 130,913 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of August 21, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 94,156 people tested per million population. The national rate was 135,058 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 1,260 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 testing is now available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811. Contact your physician’s office if you are experiencing worsening symptoms. If you require urgent care, call 911.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to <a

Find the most up-to-date version of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.

-30-

-30-

For more information, contact:



Health

Regina

Phone: 306-787-4083

Email:

Fonte/Source: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2020/august/23/cv-19-a23