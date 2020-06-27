COVID-19 UPDATE: SIX NEW CASES, SIX IN HOSPITAL, SEVEN MORE RECOVERIES

(AGENPARL) – SASKATCHEWAN (CANADA), sab 27 giugno 2020

There are six new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan to report on June 27, 2020, bringing the Saskatchewan total to 777 cases. The new cases are located in the Far North Region.

Of the 777 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 103 are considered active. A total of 661 people have recovered.

Six individuals are hospitalized; five are receiving inpatient care (three in the North, one in Saskatoon and one in the South) and one person is in intensive care (in Saskatoon).

On June 18, 2020, the Public Health Agency of Canada provided surveillance guidance regarding the attribution of COVID‐19 cases amongst the provinces and territories. As of June 27, 2020, 10 cases that were attributed to Saskatchewan will no longer be included in the Saskatchewan total count.

Case counts may change with the provision of additional information during the public health investigation.

Of the 777 cases in the province:

163 cases are travellers;

472 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

103 have no known exposures; and

39 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

55 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

322 of the cases are from the Far North, 186 are from the Saskatoon area, 114 from the North, 80 from the Regina area, 63 from the South and 12 from the Central region.

113 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

266 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 247 are in the 40-59 age range; 130 are in the 60-79 age range; and 21 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

13 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 64,161 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of June 25, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 47,637 people tested per million population. The national rate was 69,122 people tested per million population.

COVID-19 Testing

Testing for COVID-19 is available to anyone currently working outside the home or anyone returning to work as part of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan.

Testing is also available to:

Those being admitted to acute care for more than 24 hours, including expectant mothers.

Immunocompromised individuals and their health care providers.

If you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, headaches, aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose or a loss of your sense of taste or smell, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. You can also take the online self-assessment at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

General public inquiries may be directed to <a the most up-to-date version of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Health

Regina

Phone: 306-787-4083

Email: <a

Fonte/Source: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2020/june/27/covid-19-update-june-27