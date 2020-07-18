COVID-19 UPDATE: SIX NEW CASES, EIGHT IN HOSPITAL, FIVE MORE RECOVERIES

(AGENPARL) – SASKATCHEWAN (CANADA), sab 18 luglio 2020

There are six new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on July 18, bringing the total to 941 cases. The new cases are located in the North (1), Central (1), South (3) and Saskatoon (1) regions.

One case reported July 11 as positive in the South has been updated to a negative result and removed from the total cases.

Of the 941 reported cases, 128 are considered active. A total of 798 people have recovered.

Eight people are in hospital. Six people are receiving inpatient care; five in Saskatoon and one in the North. Two people are in intensive care; one in Saskatoon and one in the South.

Of the 941 cases in the province:

183 cases are travellers;

514 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

160 have no known exposures; and

84 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

59 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

340 of the cases are from the Far North, 205 are from the Saskatoon area, 123 from the North, 118 from the South, 87 from the Regina area and 68 from the Central region.

131 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

323 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 295 are in the 40-59 age range; 164 are in the 60-79 age range; and 28 are in the 80-plus range.

52 per cent of the cases are females and 48 per cent are males.

15 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 80,329 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of July 16, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 58,585 people tested per million population. The national rate was 91,463 people tested per million population.

COVID-19 Awareness

Since mid-June, there has been an increase in cases in the southwest and west-central parts of Saskatchewan, both on colonies and in the broader community. Public health investigation is ongoing to determine transmission chains and to identify contacts.

Health officials are working closely with the Hutterian Safety Council, local Hutterian leaders, and local municipal leaders to increase testing and precautionary measures to protect these communities.

With the increase in cases, there have been reports of discrimination towards some Saskatchewan residents. This is unacceptable. Discrimination has no place in Saskatchewan.

COVID-19 does not discriminate, as we have seen with cases across the province. This is why everyone must continue to take precautions and follow public health measures.

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 testing is now available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811.

General public inquiries may be directed to <a the most up-to-date version of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.

