domenica, Agosto 2, 2020
COVID-19 UPDATE: SASKATCHEWAN TOPS 2,000 TESTS IN A DAY FOR THE FIRST TIME; EIGHT NEW CASES, 18 IN HOSPITAL, 16 MORE RECOVERIES

(AGENPARL) – SASKATCHEWAN (CANADA), dom 02 agosto 2020

Released on August 2, 2020

There are eight new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on August 2, bringing the total to 1,342 cases. 

Of the 1,342 reported cases, 254 are considered active. A total of 1,070 people have recovered.

Eighteen people are in hospital.  Eleven people are receiving inpatient care; five in Saskatoon,  one in the Central region, four in the South and one in Regina.  Seven people are in intensive care; one in the North, four in Saskatoon and two in Regina.

Of the 1,342 cases in the province:

  • 204 cases are travellers;
  • 685 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);
  • 350 have no known exposures; and
  • 103 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

  • 63 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.
  • 348 of the cases are from the Far North, 292 from the South, 250 are from the Saskatoon area, 198 from the North, 161 from the Central region and 93 from the Regina area.
  • 212 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.
  • 430 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 421 are in the 40-59 age range; 230 are in the 60-79 age range; and 49 are in the 80-plus range.
  • 50 per cent of the cases are females and 50 per cent are males.
  • 18 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 102,421 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan.  As of July 31, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 73,918 people tested per million population.  The national rate was 109,041 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 2,104 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.  This is the highest daily number of tests performed to date.

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 testing is now available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not.  A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811.  Since introducing universal testing, there has been an increase in requests to be tested with the corresponding increase in provincial testing numbers.  The Saskatchewan Health Authority is working to ensure responsive service timing.  Contact your physician’s office if you are experiencing worsening symptoms. If you require urgent care, call 911.

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID@health.gov.sk.ca. Find the most up-to-date version of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Health
Regina
Phone: 306-787-4083
Email: <a

Fonte/Source: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2020/august/02/covid-19-update-august-2

