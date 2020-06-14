domenica, Giugno 14, 2020
Agenparl

COVID-19 UPDATE: ONE NEW CASE, TWO IN HOSPITAL

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – SASKATCHEWAN (CANADA), dom 14 giugno 2020

Released on June 14, 2020

There is one new case of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan to report on June 14, 2020, bringing the provincial total to 665.  The new case is in Saskatoon.

Of the 665 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 24 are considered active.  A total of 628 individuals have recovered.

There is currently one person in inpatient care in the North and one person in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Of the 665 cases in the province:

  • 146 cases are travellers;
  • 401 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);
  • 80 have no known exposures; and
  • 38 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

  • 51 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.
  • 264 of the cases are from the Far North, 178 are from the Saskatoon area, 112 from the North, 80 from the Regina area, 19 from the South and 12 from the Central region.
  • 98 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.
  • 237 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 200 are in the 40-59 age range; 112 are in the 60-79 age range; and 18 are in the 80-plus range.
  • 52 per cent of the cases are females and 48 per cent are males.
  • 13 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 55,656 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan.  As of June 12, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 42,072 people tested per million population.  The national rate was 56,237 people tested per million population.

COVID-19 Testing

Testing for COVID-19 is available to anyone currently working outside the home or anyone returning to work as part of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan.

Testing is also available to:

  • Those being admitted to acute care for more than 24 hours, including expectant mothers.
  • Immunocompromised individuals and their health care providers.
  •  

If you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, headaches, aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose or a loss of your sense of taste or smell, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19.  You can also take the online self-assessment at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

General public inquiries may be directed to <a the most up-to-date version of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open

-30-

For more information, contact:

Health
Regina
Phone: 306-787-4083
Email: <a

Fonte/Source: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2020/june/14/covid-19-update-june-14

