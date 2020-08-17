COVID-19 UPDATE: ONE NEW CASE, EIGHT IN HOSPITAL, 22 MORE RECOVERIES

(AGENPARL) – SASKATCHEWAN (CANADA), lun 17 agosto 2020

There is one new case of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on August 17, bringing the total to 1,581 total cases. The new case is located in the South West zone.

Of the 1,581 reported cases, 172 are considered active. A total of 1,387 people have recovered.

Eight people are in hospital. Four people are receiving inpatient care; two in the South West, one in Saskatoon and one in Regina. Four people are in intensive care, all in Saskatoon.

Investigations completed thus far have found that 113 of 172 active cases are in communal living settings.

Of the 1,581 cases in the province:

224 cases are travellers;

809 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

470 have no known exposures; and

78 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

64 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

There are: 405 cases from the south area (207 south west, 187 south central, 11 south east) 352 cases from the far north area (346 far north west, 0 far north central, 6 far north east) 252 cases from the north area (119 north west, 68 north central, 65 north east) 247 cases from the Saskatoon area 194 cases from the central area (161 central west, 33 central east) 131 cases from the Regina area

259 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults. 505 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 491 are in the 40-59 age range; 271 are in the 60-79 age range; and 55 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

22 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 123,288 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of August 15, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 89,231 people tested per million population. The national rate was 127,120 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 1,043 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is working toward increasing capacity to 4,000 tests in early September. COVID-19 testing is now available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811. Contact your physician’s office if you are experiencing worsening symptoms. If you require urgent care, call 911.

