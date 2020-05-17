COVID-19 UPDATE: ONE NEW CASE, 11 MORE RECOVERIES, FIVE IN HOSPITAL

(AGENPARL) – SASKATCHEWAN (CANADA), dom 17 maggio 2020

As of May 17, 2020, Saskatchewan has one new confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 592.

The new case is in the Far North region. Of the 592 reported cases, 142 are considered active.

Eleven more people have recovered, bringing the provincial total to 444.

There are currently five people in hospital – two are receiving inpatient care (one in the Saskatoon and one in Regina) and three are in intensive care (all in Saskatoon).

Hospitalizations are counted under the location of the hospitalization, not the patient’s residence. Active cases are included in the number for their region of residence.

Of the 592 cases in the province:

139 cases are travellers;

320 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

68 have no known exposures; and

65 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

48 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

219 of the cases are from the Far North, 164 are from the Saskatoon area, 106 from the North, 76 from the Regina area, 15 from the South and 12 from the Central region.

83 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

210 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 182 are in the 40-59 age range; 99 are in the 60-79 age range; and 18 are in the 80-plus range.

49 per cent of the cases are males and 51 per cent are females.

Six deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 40,806 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of May 15, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers are available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 31,348 people tested per million population and was lower than the national rate of 33,669 people tested per million population.

If you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. You can also take the online self-assessment at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

General public inquiries may be directed to <a the most up-to-date version of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.

