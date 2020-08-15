COVID-19 UPDATE: ONE ADDITIONAL DEATH, 25 NEW CASES, EIGHT IN HOSPITAL, NINE MORE RECOVERIES

(AGENPARL) – SASKATCHEWAN (CANADA), sab 15 agosto 2020

There are 25 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on August 15, bringing the total to 1,566 total cases. The new cases are located in the North West (17), Saskatoon (2) and South Central (6) zones.

One more person with COVID-19 has died. This person was in the South Central zone and was in the 80 to 89 age range.

Of the 1,566 reported cases, 189 are considered active. A total of 1,356 people have recovered.

Eight people are in hospital. Three people are receiving inpatient care; two in Saskatoon and one in Regina. Five people are in intensive care; three in Saskatoon, one in the North Central region and one in the South West.

Twenty-three of the 25 new cases and 123 of 189 active cases are in communal living settings.

Of the 1,566 cases in the province:

222 cases are travellers;

804 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

455 have no known exposures; and

85 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

64 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

There are: 394 cases from the south area (201 south west, 182 south central, 11 south east) 352 cases from the far north area (346 far north west, 0 far north central, 6 far north east) 251 cases from the north area (118 north west, 68 north central, 65 north east) 247 cases from the Saskatoon area 190 cases from the central area (160 central west, 30 central east) 131 cases from the Regina area One case with residence information pending

257 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

498 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 488 are in the 40-59 age range; 268 are in the 60-79 age range; and 55 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

21 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 120,486 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of August 13, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 86,622 people tested per million population. The national rate was 124,654 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 2,016 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.

Fonte/Source: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2020/august/15/covid-19-update-august-15