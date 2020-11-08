COVID-19 UPDATE: ONE ADDITIONAL DEATH, 159 NEW CASES, 32 IN HOSPITAL, 21 RECOVERIES

(AGENPARL) – SASKATCHEWAN (CANADA), dom 08 novembre 2020

There are 159 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on November 8, 2020, bringing the provincial total to date to 3,897 cases. The new cases are located in the Far North West (7), Far North Central (3), Far North East (2), North West (14), North Central (18), North East (16), Saskatoon (48), Central West (1), Central East (11), Regina (23), South West (5), South Central (3) and South East (5) zones. Three (3) new cases have pending residence information.

One resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died: the individual was in their 80s and was from the Saskatoon zone. This brings the total number of deaths in the province to 28.

Of the 3,897 reported cases, 1,122 are considered active. A total of 2,747 people have recovered.

Thirty-two people are in hospital. Twenty-five people are receiving inpatient care; one in the Far North West, two in North West, seven in North Central, nine in Saskatoon, five in the Regina and one in the South West. Seven people are in intensive care; one in North Central, four in Saskatoon and two in Regina.

Of the 3,897 cases in the province:

387 cases are travelers;

1,834 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

883 have no known exposures; and

793 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

119 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

789 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

1,426 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 1,107 are in the 40-59 age range; 478 are in the 60-79 age range; and 97 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

28 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

There are: 1,053 cases are from the Saskatoon area 843 cases are from the north area (263 north west, 416 north central, 164 north east) 548 cases are from the Regina area 534 cases are from the south area (238 south west, 225 south central, 71 south east) 484 cases are from the far north area (419 far north west, 4 far north central, 61 far north east) 427 cases are from the central area (199 central west, 228 central east) Eight (8) cases have pending residence information



To date, 281,516 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of November 6, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 187,144 people tested per million population. The national rate was 262,963 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 2,871 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.

Potential COVID-19 Superspreader Exposure at Saskatoon Business on October 24

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has alerted the public of a potential COVID-19 superspreader event in Saskatoon on Saturday, October 24.

Public Health officials are recommending that anyone who attended City Centre Bingo (310 22nd Street West) at any time on this date to call HealthLine 811 as soon as possible to arrange for COVID-19 testing. Those in attendance who since the date currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are advised to immediately self-isolate and seek testing.

It is important to note that individuals may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.

Public Health Orders Now in Effect

The public health order has now been amended to include the limiting of indoor private gatherings to no more than 10 people. Any event that occurs in a private dwelling and any outbuildings (garages, etc.) including weddings, religious gathering and funerals must abide by the 10 person gathering limit.

The public health order requires all people in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert to wear non-medical masks when in indoor public spaces, as listed at www.saskatchewan.ca/masks.

Mandatory masking posters to assist businesses and organizations inform their customers are available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-posters.

Businesses and organizations are asked to regularly review the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan for updated guidelines. In the event that the public health order applies a more stringent standard (ie. masking), the public health order supersedes the guidance document.

Public health orders are posted at www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/public-health-measures/public-health-orders.

For all communities, health officials strongly recommend wearing a non-medical mask anywhere outside the home as an additional measure to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

Download COVID Alert App

Health Canada’s COVID Alert application is available to Saskatchewan residents. This free, voluntary app provides digital alerts to let people know if they may have been exposed to COVID-19. It does not collect personal health information or track the location of users.

COVID Alert is available for Canadians as a free download from the App Store or the Google Play Store.

More information on using the app and how your privacy is protected at www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/covid19-apps.

