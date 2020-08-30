COVID-19 UPDATE: NO NEW CASES, THREE IN HOSPITAL, ONE MORE RECOVERY

(AGENPARL) – SASKATCHEWAN (CANADA), dom 30 agosto 2020

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on August 30, keeping the total at 1,615 reported cases.

Of the 1,615 reported cases, 42 are considered active. A total of 1,549 people have recovered.

Three people are in hospital. One person is receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon and two people are in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Investigations completed thus far have found that 17 of the 42 active cases are in communal living settings.

Of the 1,615 cases in the province:

236 cases are travellers;

826 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

483 have no known exposures; and

70 are under investigation by local public health

Overall in Saskatchewan:

66 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

267 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults. 519 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 494 are in the 40-59 age range; 277 are in the 60-79 age range; and 58 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

24 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

There are: 415 cases from the south area (215 south west, 189 south central, 11 south east) 353 cases from the far north area (347 far north west, 6 far north east) 262 cases from the north area (128 north west, 68 north central, 66 north east) 259 cases from the Saskatoon area 194 cases from the central area (161 central west, 33 central east) 132 cases from the Regina area



To date, 139,272 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of August 28, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 99,875 people tested per million population. The national rate was 143,718 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 1,281 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 testing is now available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811. your physician’s office if you are experiencing worsening symptoms. If you require urgent care, call 911.



General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to the most up-to-date version of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open

Health

Regina

Phone: 306-787-4083

Email: <a

Fonte/Source: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2020/august/30/covid-19-update-august-30