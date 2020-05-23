COVID-19 UPDATE – MINISTRY OF HEALTH – 23 MAY

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, sab 23 maggio 2020

Today there were 229 test results received by the Ministry of Health; and 5 were positive for COVID-19.

Of the 5 new cases:

-2 are imported (individuals already in quarantine)

-1 is local transmission with a known source

-2 are under investigation

Bermuda has 133 total confirmed positive cases. Their status is as follows:

there are 43 active cases, of which

36 persons are under active public health monitoring, and

7 persons are hospitalized; of which

2 are in critical care;

a total of 81 have now recovered, and

the total deceased is 9.

The average age of all of our confirmed positive cases is 60 and the age range of all of our positive cases is from 18 to 101 years.

The average age of hospitalized cases is 79 and the age range is 70 to 91 years.

The average age of all deceased cases is 74 and the age range is 57 to 91 years.

The source of all local cases is as follows:

41 are Imported

78 are Local transmission, with known contact

10 are Local transmission with an unknown contact, and

4 are under investigation

Bermuda’s country status remains “Local Transmission – Cluster of Cases”.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.bm/articles/covid-19-update-ministry-health-23-may