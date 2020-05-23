domenica, Maggio 24, 2020
Breaking News

GIUSTIZIA, CRISI GIUNTA ANM, DIMISSIONI DEI VERTICI

ON THE OCCASION OF EID AL-FITR

ON THE OCCASION OF EID AL-FITR

ON THE OCCASION OF EID AL-FITR

UK GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCES THREE MORE CHARTER FLIGHTS FOR BRITISH TRAVELLERS

I VESCOVI FRANCESI LANCIANO UNA RIVISTA SULL’ECOLOGIA INTEGRALE

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 23 MAY…

ROUTE ANNOUNCED FOR £1 BILLION TRANS-PENNINE DUALLING TRANSFORMATION

GERUSALEMME, RIAPRE AI FEDELI LA BASILICA DEL SANTO SEPOLCRO

QUEL DIO “CON” NOI CHE SPINGE A NON ABBANDONARE L’AFRICA

Agenparl

COVID-19 UPDATE – MINISTRY OF HEALTH – 23 MAY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, sab 23 maggio 2020

Today there were 229 test results received by the Ministry of Health; and 5 were positive for COVID-19.

Of the 5 new cases:

-2 are imported (individuals already in quarantine) 

-1 is local transmission with a known source

-2 are under investigation

Bermuda has 133 total confirmed positive cases. Their status is as follows:

  • there are 43 active cases, of which
  • 36 persons are under active public health monitoring, and
  • 7 persons are hospitalized; of which
  • 2 are in critical care;
  • a total of 81 have now recovered, and
  • the total deceased is 9.

The average age of all of our confirmed positive cases is 60 and the age range of all of our positive cases is from 18 to 101 years.

The average age of hospitalized cases is 79 and the age range is 70 to 91 years.

The average age of all deceased cases is 74 and the age range is 57 to 91 years.

The source of all local cases is as follows:

  • 41 are Imported
  • 78 are Local transmission, with known contact
  • 10 are Local transmission with an unknown contact, and
  • 4 are under investigation

Bermuda’s country status remains “Local Transmission – Cluster of Cases”.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.bm/articles/covid-19-update-ministry-health-23-may

Post collegati

COVID-19 UPDATE – MINISTRY OF HEALTH – 23 MAY

Redazione

#DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: MARIACHI COBRE FROM EPCOT BRING THEIR VIBRANT #VOICESFROMHOME TO YOURS WITH ‘REMEMBER ME’ FROM DISNEY AND PIXAR’S ‘COCO’

Redazione

QLD COVID-19 – SAT MAY 23: HELPING INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS / RESTAURANT PLANS

Redazione

GOVERNOR CARNEY RELEASES UPDATE ON DELAWARE’S COVID-19 RESPONSE

Redazione

HISTóRIA DO LIVRO: O CóDICE E O PERGAMINHO

Redazione

BEST WISHES ON THE GREAT OCCASION OF EID ALFITR ALMUBARK

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More