COVID-19 UPDATE – JULY 11

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, sab 11 luglio 2020

Today there were 270 test results received by the Ministry of Health, and none were positive for COVID-19.

Bermuda has 150 total confirmed positive cases. Their status is as follows:

there are 4 active cases, who are

all under active public health monitoring, and

none is hospitalized or in critical care;

a total of 137 have recovered, and

the total deceased remains 9.

The average age of all of our confirmed positive cases is 60 and the age range of all of our positive cases is from 18 to 101 years.

The average age of all deceased cases is 74 and the age range is 57 to 91 years.

The source of all local cases is as follows:

46 are Imported

85 are Local transmission, with known contact

16 are Local transmission with an unknown contact, and

3 are under investigation

Bermuda’s country status is “Sporadic Cases”. The seven-day average of our real time reproduction number is below 1.

The Minister of Health the Hon. Kim Wilson JP MP said, “This week I issued a closure notice to Blu Bar and Grill which goes into effect today (July 11) and expires after 14 days. This followed a detailed investigation by the Ministry of Health into the large gathering event held at the restaurant last weekend; that investigation determined that the venue was in breach of Regulation 7(1) Public Health (COVID-19 Emergency Powers) Regulations 2020.

“That evening’s events were extremely regrettable for all involved and I take no pleasure in having to issue any business with a temporary closure notice during these challenging economic times. However, it is crucial that lessons are learned from this and that we continue to protect ourselves and our community from the threat of COVID-19, particularly now that our borders are open and we have active COVID-19 cases on island.

“Bermuda has a high proportion of seniors and chronic diseases compared to other countries, which has a serious impact on our coronavirus mortality rate, meaning that we have to be extremely strict with our control measures. As I and the Premier have stressed many times before, Phase 4 is our ‘new normal’ and not a licence to party.

“I urge all residents to please use care when moving around the island and interacting with others in the coming weeks; we must not allow complacency to creep into our daily lives.”

