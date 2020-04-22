mercoledì, Aprile 22, 2020
COVID-19 UPDATE: FOUR NEW CASES, 14 MORE RECOVERIES, FIVE IN HOSPITAL

(AGENPARL) – SASKATCHEWAN (CANADA), mer 22 aprile 2020

Released on April 21, 2020

As of April 21, 2020, Saskatchewan has four new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 320.

Sixty-four of the cases are considered active.  Fourteen more people have recovered, bringing the provincial total to 252.

Currently, there are five people in hospitals across the province.  Four people are receiving inpatient care, while one person is in intensive care.

Of the 320 cases in the province:

  • 135 cases are travellers;
  • 134 are community contacts (mass gatherings included);
  • 31 have no known exposures; and
  • 20 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

  • 35 of the cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.
  • 150 of the cases are from the Saskatoon area, 71 from the Regina area, 60 from the north, 15 from the south, 11 from the central region and 13 from the far north.
  • 25 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.
  • 116 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 107 are in the 40-59 age range; 63 are in the 60-79 age range; and nine are in the 80-plus range.
  • 52 per cent of the cases are males and 48 per cent are females.
  • Four deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 24,811 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.  Saskatchewan continues to have the second highest rate of testing per capita among the provinces.  Case surveillance and testing information, including regional locations of confirmed cases, is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

Public inquiries may be directed to <a more information, contact:

Health
Regina
Phone: 306-787-4083
Email: <a

Fonte/Source: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2020/april/21/covid-19-update-april-21

