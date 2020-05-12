COVID-19 UPDATE: FOUR NEW CASES, 14 MORE RECOVERIES, 11 IN HOSPITAL

(AGENPARL) – SASKATCHEWAN (CANADA), mar 12 maggio 2020

As of May 11, 2020, Saskatchewan has four new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 568.

All of the new cases are in the Far North (La Loche). Of the 568 reported cases, 199 are considered active.

Fourteen more people have recovered, bringing the provincial total to 363.

There are currently 11 people in hospital – eight are receiving inpatient care (five in the North and three in Saskatoon) and three are in intensive care (all in Saskatoon).

Of the 568 cases in the province:

138 cases are travellers;

288 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

66 have no known exposures; and

76 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

48 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

197 of the cases are from the Far North, 163 are from the Saskatoon area, 105 from the North, 76 from the Regina area, 15 from the South and 12 from the Central region.

79 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

200 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 176 are in the 40-59 age range; 96 are in the 60-79 age range; and 17 are in the 80-plus range.

50 per cent of the cases are females and 50 per cent are males.

Six deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 37,439 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of May 9, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 29,029 people tested per million population, which is on par with the national rate of 29,086 people tested per million population.

Lloydminster to Proceed to Phase 2 of Re-Open Saskatchewan on May 19

As the outbreak in the Lloydminster hospital continues to remain stable, the city of Lloydminster may proceed with Phase 2 of the re-opening, according to the schedule and stipulations under the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan.

All workplaces must be prepared to operate safely for customers and their employees, and take the proper preventative measures.

If you are experiencing even mild symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. You can also take the online self-assessment at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

General public inquiries may be directed to <a the most up-to-date version of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.

Fonte/Source: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2020/may/11/covid-19-update-may-11