(AGENPARL) – SASKATCHEWAN (CANADA), ven 11 giugno 2021 Vaccines Reported

An additional 15,212 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 860,651.

The 15,212 doses of…

Fonte/Source: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2021/june/11/covid19-update-for-june-11-860651-vaccines-administered-81-new-cases-98-recoveries-one-new-death