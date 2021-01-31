COVID-19 UPDATE FOR JANUARY 31: 35,359 VACCINES DELIVERED, 238 NEW CASES, 223 RECOVERIES, FOUR DEATHS

(AGENPARL) – SASKATCHEWAN (CANADA), dom 31 gennaio 2021

There were 120 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered yesterday in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 35,359. As of January 31, 108 per cent of the doses received have been administered. This overage is due to efficiencies in drawing extra doses from vials of vaccine received.

The doses were administered in the following zones: Far North Central (11) and Saskatoon (109) zones.

With the recent announcement of a reduction in deliveries of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine over the next four weeks, the vaccine distribution schedule is being adjusted to account for these delays. Due to this development, some communities originally slated to receive first doses will see delays. Swift Current and Regina were slated to receive vaccine delivery next week for first dose administration to priority groups, but that will be rescheduled.

For a listing of first and second doses in Saskatchewan administered by geographic zone, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-update.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 238 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on January 31, bringing the provincial total to date to 23,864 cases.

Four Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. One reported death was in the 60-69 age group in the Far North West (1) zone; one reported death was in the 50-59 age group in the North West zone; one reported death was in the 80+ age group in the Regina (1) zone; and one reported death was in the 60-69 age group in the South East (1) zone.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (25), Far North East (24), North West (29), North Central (19), Saskatoon (82), Central West (1), Central East (8), Regina (26), South West (1), South Central (1) and South East (10) zones, with 12 cases pending residence information.

One case with pending residence information was assigned to the North West zone.

A total of 21,026 individuals have recovered and 2,534 cases are considered active.

Two hundred and three (203) people are in hospital. One hundred and seventy-two (172) people are receiving inpatient care: Far North West (3), Far North East (1), North West (19), North Central (25), North East (3), Saskatoon (64), Central East (11), Regina (40), South Central (1) and South East (5). Thirty-one (31) people are in intensive care: North West (2), North Central (1), Saskatoon (13), Central East (4), and Regina (11).

There were 2,459 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on January 30, 2021.

To date, 508,638 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of January 29, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 284,971 people tested per million population. The national rate was 458,706 people tested per million population.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 241 (19.7 new cases per 100,000 population).

The Ministry of Health is updating data reporting systems. As such, it is anticipated that the COVID-19 dashboard will be unavailable until Monday, February 1. The case news release and map of current cases will continue to be issued daily based on a separate data reporting process.

Public Health Measures

Enforcement of public health orders is permitted under The Public Health Act, 1994. Public health inspectors will be supported in their efforts to ticket violators quickly to ensure that businesses and events are brought into compliance as quickly as possible, in addition to the enforcement efforts that have been undertaken by police agencies throughout the province.

For more information on the current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

General COVID-19 Information

